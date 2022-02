Multi-talented Tafadzwa Ngubozabo a.k.a Taffy Theman has remixed Jamaican artist Notch’s song “Nuttin No Go So” and christened it “Isa X Pa Yellow”, endorsing opposition leader Nelson Chamisa’s Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party.

Taffy delivers his usual clever rhymes and says in the song the old men in Zanu PF have nothing new to offer and that there is no democracy in the country.

He encourages youths in Zimbabwe to turn out in their numbers and vote to remove a corrupt Zanu PF regime.