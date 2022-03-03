Videos for Zimbabwe by Zimbabweans
WATCH: The security guard viciously attacked at Tendai Biti’s home

By Nehanda TV 25,937

The harrowing testimony of the security guard who was viciously attacked and left for dead at the home of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Vice President Tendai Biti in Glen Lorne, Harare occupied by his mother.

Biti’s mother also explains what happened when they were attacked by 4 men with axes/machetes and a gun.

Ahead of by elections slated for 26 March, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime has been on a campaign of violence that has seen 1 opposition supporter killed and dozens injured.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga at a weekend rally compared the opposition CCC to lice that needed to be crushed.

