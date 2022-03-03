WATCH: The security guard viciously attacked at Tendai Biti’s home

The harrowing testimony of the security guard who was viciously attacked and left for dead at the home of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Vice President Tendai Biti in Glen Lorne, Harare occupied by his mother.

The security guard who was viciously attacked & left for dead, and the mother of @CCCZimbabwe VP @BitiTendai explain what happened when their home was attacked by 4 men with axes/machetes & a gun at 12 midnight.@CCCZimbabwe supporters have been subjected to violence with 1 dead pic.twitter.com/ZXZAmEfSj8 — Hopewell Chin’ono (@daddyhope) March 3, 2022

Biti’s mother also explains what happened when they were attacked by 4 men with axes/machetes and a gun.

Ahead of by elections slated for 26 March, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime has been on a campaign of violence that has seen 1 opposition supporter killed and dozens injured.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga at a weekend rally compared the opposition CCC to lice that needed to be crushed.