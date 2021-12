Kazz Khalif – The other side (Official Video)

UK-based Zimbabwean Afropop/R&B artist and producer KAZZ KHALIF returns with an Amapiano offering in time for the festive party season titled “THE OTHER SIDE”.

THE OTHER SIDE is a catchy vocal Amapiano track that sees KAZZ KHALIF deliver a passionate vocal in both English & (his native Zimbabwean mother tongue) Shona.