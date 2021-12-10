Videos for Zimbabwe by Zimbabweans
WATCH: Zimbos arrested in India smuggling heroin worth US$31.7 million

By Nehanda TV

Watch this footage from the airport as two Zimbabweans including a woman were arrested in India after a daring attempt to smuggle 35 kilogrammes of heroin worth US$31.7 million into the country.

“This is one of the largest seizures of narcotics this year. Further investigations including tracing of their local contacts are in progress,” Mumbai Customs said in a statement.

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs Department said it seized the largest amount of drugs ever in its history. The two Zimbabweans were travelling from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, carrying bags fitted with specially made cavities to conceal the heroin.

