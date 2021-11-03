Chiwenga explains how Zimbabwe plans to turn crisis into opportunity – Global Business Forum Africa 2021 (WATCH)

Zimbabwe was in the process of resetting after a difficult few decades when the pandemic struck. While the government acted quickly to minimize the disruption, the economy has nonetheless been shaken. In this session Zimbabwe’s vice president Dr Constantino Chiwenga explains how Zimbabwe plans to turn crisis into opportunity, leafing the page with a raft of business-friendly reforms. With an economy that is now expected to grow faster than its neighbours, the stage is set for Zimbabwe’s return to the international fold.