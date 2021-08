Bustop TV have a go at Roki’s new song with Koffi Olomide titled Patati Patata. This skit is titled “Command Music”. It’s a much watch.

Rockford ‘Roki’ Josphats has been bashed for having a line that seemingly praised President Emmerson Mnangagwa is latest song featuring Congolese rhumba maestro Koffi Olomide and Tanzania’s Rayvanny.