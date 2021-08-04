Actor/producer Shona Ferguson’s children and wife Connie pay tributes

By Connie Ferguson

“My love, my skat pie, Sho Fede, my Laaitie. Never in a million years did I think I’d be in this position that I am in today, speaking as I am without your physical presence,” she said.

“I thought we were going to grow old together, that’s what I saw for us, that has always been the dream. I never anticipated where we are today.

“God brought you into my life 20 years ago and I anticipated another 20 years with you. We would look at elderly people holding hands and say ‘look at us in a couple of years’.

“I have never seen anyone as strong as you when I saw how you fought at the hospital. I want you to know that I am so proud of you. My heart is a lesion. I wasn’t ready for you to go.

“When you got sick we prayed for your healing, and we believed God for your healing.

“God heals differently, he may not do it the way we think, I can’t imagine my life without you. The past few days have been like a dream. I hoped that this will be a bad dream.

“I know you’re walking with the Lord, everything you did, you did with passion. You have taught me so much. You’ve taught me, unconditional love, you were not one for half measures at all,” she said.

“Everyone knows that you loved hard, cared hard and worked hard.

“Baby here’s what you did for me, you’ve touched a lot of lives, you’ve changed the narrative. In our 20 years, we experienced a love that most people don’t get to experience in their lifetime. You loved me in a way I didn’t know was possible to love. You had the God kind of love.

“This is going to be a journey for me, a journey different from what I envisioned. I have to trust that God sees my pain and our children’s pain. What I do know is that I’m happy to have you as an angel.

“I know with God and Jesus on my side and you walking with Jesus I will be okay eventually. I know God loves me, God loved me enough to give me you for 20 years.”