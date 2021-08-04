Roki – Patati Patata feat Koffi Olomide and Rayvanny (Official Video)

Zimbabwean urban grooves legend Rockford Josphat better known by his stage name Roki has finally released his much anticipated collaboration with Congolese musical giant Koffi Olomide.

On Thursday Roki posted a picture of himself in the studio with Koffi Olomide with the caption, “Tomorrow is going to be a good day.”

Although the song and video are spot on, the reference to ED Mnangagwa has not gone down well with many Zimbabweans.

The feeling is that once politicians start using musicians for campaigns, it never ends well for the artist.