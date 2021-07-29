Malawi’s president Lazarus Chakwera defends bringing family to London summit

The President of Malawi Lazarus Chakwera has denied that bringing his wife, daughter and son-in-law with him as part of his 10-person delegation to a virtual international summit being hosted in the UK is nepotism.

Each member of the delegation has a specific function and provide services that justifies their presence at the summit, Mr Chakwera told BBC Hardtalk’s Sarah Montague.

The president, a preacher turned politician, won power promising to “clear the rubble” of corruption in 2020.