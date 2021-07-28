WATCH: Chalton Hwende asked if MDC Alliance has an alternative name?

The Secretary General of the main opposition MDC Alliance, Mr Chalton Hwende is asked if the party has an alternative name if as expected the allegedly Zanu PF controlled courts and Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) side with the smaller MDC-T party that is also claiming the name.

Hwende was a guest on Nehanda TV and spoke to Lance Guma on a wide range of issues affecting the main opposition in the country, including party finances, defections to Zanu PF, factionalism in Bulawayo and Masvingo, rigged elections, dialogue with Zanu PF etc.