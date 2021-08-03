Madhuku defends receiving Isuzu D-Max twin cab from Mnangagwa

NCA Party leader Professor Lovemore Madhuku on Tuesday convened a press conference in Harare where he defended receiving an Isuzu D-Max twin cab from President Emmerson Mnangagwa for use under the much scoffed at Political Actors Dialogue (Polad) platform.

Last Friday, Mnangagwa handed over 19 Isuzu D-Max vehicles to leaders of small political parties which participated in the 2018 presidential election and lost with less than 4% votes.

Speaking to journalists Tuesday afternoon, Madhuku said his party will be using the car to reach out to the masses about Polad’s principles that the winner of any election should work with the losers.

“It is deliberate for our constitution to use the word ‘multi’ . It says muti-party, meaning more than two. So you will see that our constitution wants us to have more than two political parties.

“We believe in Polad and that it is a good thing for the country. We must all promote Polad thinking, “winners must work with losers”.