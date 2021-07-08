Videos for Zimbabwe by Zimbabweans
Mvura yanetsa kuChitungwiza – WATCH

Vagari vekuChitungwiza vari kushungurudzika zvikuru nedambudziko rekushaya mvura pamapombi zvekusvika pakuti vamwe vanorara mumitsetse yezvibhorani izvo zvinovaisa panyatwa yekutapurirana chirwere cheCovid-19 pamwe nekumbunyikidzwa kwevanhukadzi

