WATCH: Zim government reintroduces Covid-19 lock down measures

Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr. C.D.G.N Chiwenga announces new measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Chiwenga made the announcements barely two days after President Emmerson Mnangagwa authorised the re-opening of the showbiz sector.

Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Deputy Minister Tinomudaishe Machakaire confirmed on Thursday that Mnangagwa had opened the door for artists with pictures of the Zanu PF leader holding a guitar alongside contemporary singer Andy Muridzo outside State House.

But Chiwenga reversed Mnangagwa’s announcements on Saturday, a move seemingly confirming a rift between the President and his deputy.

With regards to gatherings, Chiwenga announced:

“All gatherings except funerals are banned. These gatherings include but are not limited to weddings, church gatherings, music festivals and sports activities.

“Funerals shall be limited to 30 people. All Covid 19 funerals will be supervised by health personnel.

“All workshops and meetings are to be held virtually. In addition, all offices, both government and private, are to be decongest by 50% (except for offices connected with essential services),” he said.