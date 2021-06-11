Minister defends spot fine payments – VIDEO

Deputy minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Ruth Mavhungu says motorist who commit traffic offences should pay spot fines if they are found on the wrong side since most of them simply disappear for good once allowed to pay at a later date
