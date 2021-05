The SABC speak to Ace Magashule who was suspended as Secretary-General of the African National Congress (ANC) after defying a deadline to step aside voluntarily over corruption charges.

Last year Magashule was charged with corruption, fraud and money laundering in connection with the alleged looting of government contracts in the Free State, claims he denies.

He was asked to step aside as ANC SG over the corruption charges, something he refused to do leading to his suspension.