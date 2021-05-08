WATCH: Chaos erupts following announcement of preferred Zulu King

There’s heightened security around Prince Misuzulu after his late mother Queen Regent, Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu named him as the next king of the AmaZulu in her will. The prince was whisked away by a security detail at the Royal Palace. Here’s what happened.

The newly nominated King of the Zulu nation was on Friday evening whisked out of a tense meeting of royals after one Prince Thokozani challenged his appointment.

Earlier, Queen Regent Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu’s will had named Prince Misuzulu, as the next king of the Zulu nation, should he accept the nomination.