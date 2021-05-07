Videos for Zimbabwe by Zimbabweans
Kae Chaps – Huchapa (Official Video)

15,546

Nobody does heartbreak songs better than Kudakwashe Chapepa, affectionately known as Kae Chaps. After the smash hit Juzi, he is back again with Huchapa.

It looks like Kae Chaps is going to be around for the long run.

Comments