Gogo Matavire, mother of the late musician, Paul Matavire who died in 2005, says she can’t even afford to put food on the table yet there are people who are enjoying her son’s money.

In an interview with Drewmas Media, Gogo Matavire said, “Ndiriku chengeta nherera six and atina kana chikafu vamwe vacho ndikuvaendesa kuchikoro atina mari tirikuda mari yekudya.

“Minda dzakapera nekuduyiwa nemombe apana chakasara, tikuto tambura.”