Local actress Tarisai Cleopatra Chikocho known in the entertainment circles as Tyra or Madam Boss, is back from Nigeria where she got a role in a TV series titled ‘The Offspring’ which is set to be aired on DSTV’s Africa Magic channel and various Nigerian Television channels.

Tyra who will stars alongside the creme de la creme of Nollywood, who include Ngozi Ezeonu, Prince Jise Kosoko and Ayo Adesanya, is set to feature on other Nollywood and Cameroonian projects