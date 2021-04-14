“I regret the day I met my white husband from Chile, he locked me in a room like a slave” | Part 1 – VIDEO

Veronica Achieng Abok had just started her job as a waitress when she met and fell in love with Manuella Rodrigues, the man who would give her the worst years of her life.

At first he gave her the world, sent her dollars after every few days and completely upgraded her life. Her parents in Kibera were happy and encouraged her to date the foreigner. She quitted her job and went to Chile to be with her man for a few months not knowing her life would never be same again.

What happened to her? Why is she now back in Kenya raising two kids by herself?