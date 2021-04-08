Mozambique government calls for international help after ISIS attack – VIDEO

The government in Mozambique has called for international support to deal with an Islamic State insurgency. Southern Africa leaders will gather in the Mozambican capital of Maputo over the next few days to try to hammer out plans to counter the growing threat of terrorism across the region.

The country’s President, Filipe Nyusi, says his government is working with their international partners to try to assess their needs after dozens of people are believed to have died when Islamists attacked a hotel complex in the town of Palma two weeks ago. Sky News’ special correspondent Alex Crawford reports from Palma in the north of Mozambique.