Brazil has more than 4,000 Covid deaths in 24 hours for first time – BBC News (VIDEO)

Brazil has recorded over 4,000 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, its worst day since the start of the pandemic. The death toll is over 330,000. The situation is pressing with thousands of patients struggling to access healthcare.
