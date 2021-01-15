Videos for Zimbabwe by Zimbabweans
Vimbai Zimuto – Handigone (Official Video) Starring Leroy Gopal

Loving Each other in Lockdown is special, you fight, love and fight again and end it with so much love. Handigone simply means I can’t live without you. We will go through life together and never look back. My vulnerability is only for you.

