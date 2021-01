WATCH: Tatelicious in new performance of her “Fantan Hwanda” song

Tatelicious first released the song live on Facebook when police were still looking for Fantan who went into hiding after he allegedly organised an unsanctioned musical concert on New Year’s Eve, in breach of Covid-19 regulations.

Popular music producer Arnold Kamudyariwa, also known as DJ Fantan, is reportedly detained at Matapi Police Station in Mbare alongside Simbarashe “Dhama” Chanachimwe