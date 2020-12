At least 190 illegal houses were demolished by Harare City Council in Budiriro 5 yesterday with police arresting Caleb Kadye on charges of parcelling out stands on Tembwe Housing Cooperative land about 2km from Budiriro 5 Current shopping centre.

Affected families were counting losses, while battling the rains, with women and children crying and men battling to find safe and secure places for their property.