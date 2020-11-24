WATCH: Full compilation of the late Moana’s funniest TikTok videos

Paguhwa Dot Com bring you a compilation of the late Michelle “Moana” Amuli’s funniest TikTok videos. In the clips she certainly proves she was a very good actress and comedian.

Moana died in a tragic car accident that also claimed the life of socialite Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure, Limumba Karim from Malawi and a Mozambican, who was only identified as Elisha.

Moana is still to be buried with her mother and father haggling over the type of burial.

Ever since the crash, Moana’s mother Ms Kuvaoga and Mr Amuli have been haggling over how to bury her, with the mother favouring a Christian burial while the father wants to bury his daughter with Islamic rites. The different types of funeral would take place at different cemeteries.