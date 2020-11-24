Prophet Talent Madungwe claims God’s wrath is behind coronavirus

Controversial Prophet Talent Madungwe claims to have visited heaven and had meetings with God. In this video he makes several bizarre claims about the coronavirus and how the late socialite Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure failed to enter heaven because of his “works” on earth.

Madungwe is a Zimbabwean religious leader who founded Exile Desire of All Nations Ministries. He is known for his bewildering claims. He once claimed he had supper with God, had a wrestling match with God and even had a braai with the Almighty.