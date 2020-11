Prophet Passion Java was again an ambassador of good will when he gave money to a driver of a blue Honda fit who was involved in an accident.

In the video, it appears that Prophet Passion Java accompanied by Mudiwa Hood, was driving along when he saw the accident. He parked his entourage aside and spoke to the people at the accident scene. The Driver of the Honda Fit appears to have lost concentration after seeing Java and hit a lorry from behind.