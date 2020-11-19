‘Writing is an act of bravery’ – Tsitsi Dangarembga on Booker Prize shortlisting – BBC Africa

Two African women are in the running for the 2020 Booker Prize, in a historic first for the UK’s most prestigious literary prize. One of contestants, Zimbabwean Tsitsi Dangarembga, with her novel This Mournable Body.

Booker recognition has helped highlight the author’s principled stand against corruption in her country. The Booker Prize is the UK’s most prestigious literary award open to any novel written in English and published in the UK and Ireland. Tsitsi Dangarembga spoke to BBC’s Princess Abumere about getting shortlisted and about the characters who inspired her book.