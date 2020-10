Government corruption is a cancer that has caused a lot untold suffering to the masses.

Comedians DRC, Maggie and Gonyeti return to star in this new epic satirical skit titled ‘Pfumvudza Buri after Buri’ which speaks out against state corruption.

In this skit the trio reinforce the need to hold the government to account how taxpayers money is being disbursed in the economy in the wake of ailing service delivery.