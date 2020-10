Controversial raunchy dancer Beverley Sibanda who disappeared from the spotlight for over eight months has resurfaced once again on the dance floor with a tantalizing must watch performance.

The Sexy Angels gaffer rose to fame through her unorthodox sexually suggestive dance moves that were popular in the pubs and nightclubs before Covid-19 induced lockdown.

In the video Sibanda is joined on the dance floor with Lady Storm who rose to popularity by featuring in Jah Prayzah’s hit song Eriza.