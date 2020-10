A shona proverb says ‘Chakafukidza dzimba matenga’ to illustrate that not all marriages are rosey, there are actually everyday challenges characterised by disputes not known in the public domain.

DRC and Maggie star in this new exciting Bustop Tv skit as a couple embroiled in heated debate.

Braii Padeni depicts how women tend to be very economic with food whereas men are not, which is the source of many domestic disputes.