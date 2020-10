Mai lessy shows us where Tapiwa Makore was last seen alive – VIDEO

Tilda interviews Mai Lessy, a close relative of the Murehwa seven-year-old boy Tapiwa Makore jnr who was brutally murdered in a shocking ritual killing where his body parts were dismembered.

A shaken and emotional Mai Lessy in the video shows us the family garden Tapiwa was last seen alive before he was murdered.

Mai Lessy in the video narrates says Tapiwa was a good responsible lad who took care of the family’s vegetable garden.