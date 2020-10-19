WATCH – Gemma, Linex and Barakah The Prince drop sensational ‘Ndinewe’ remix visuals

Zimbabwean sensational songstress Gemma Griffiths has finally dropped the much anticipated visuals of her soulful ‘Ndinewe’ remix which features prolific Tanzanian artists Linex and Barakah The Prince and we love them.

Ndinewe is a mellifluous love song that radiates the wonderful feeling of unconditional love with its sirenic vocal chops.

The well choreographed script and saccharine vocals of Ndinewe makes the video a thrilling watch for music lovers that appreciate the amazing exploits of their beloved partners.