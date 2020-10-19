Chitungwiza demolitions aftermath – VIDEO

Recent government demolitions of houses in Chitungwiza which were rendered illegal structures have left some families homeless and in dire need for shelter as we approach the rainy season.

In this heart wrenching video, affected residents in Zengeza 1, Chitungwiza narrate their ordeal that has left them homeless without a viable solution to access adequate shelter in this hard economic times.

Residents bemoan that they were allocated stands by council which pledged to regularise stands into official legal settlements.