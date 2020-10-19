Comrade Fatso roasts Chamisa over lack of political strategy – VIDEO

Magamba TV’s prolific comedian Comrade Fatso in latest weekly political satire has roasted the main opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa for displaying a lack of political strategy and acumen while ZANU PF and the rival MDC-T decimate the main opposition.

Comrade Fatso says while the rival MDC-T faction led by Thokozani Khuphe has been unconstitutionally recalling MDC Alliance MPs and councillors Chamisa has done nothing to protect the electorate’s vote.

The comedian in this political satire mocks Chamisa for being a keyboard warrior that is very vocal on Twitter but with zero action when it matters the most.