WATCH – Sikhala publicly warns Chamisa the dangers of being popular without power

Vocal MDC Alliance vice chairperson Job Sikhala recently warned Nelson Chamisa that political popularity does not beget political power.

Sikhala warned that although President Emmerson Mnangagwa and MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe were unpopular there were in a position of power and authority while popular politicians were not in power.

Sikhala underscored there was a need to formulate new strategies that translate the MDC Alliance’s popularity to a position of power and authority in Zimbabwe.