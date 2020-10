“Kasukuwere, Mzembi are fugitives who should return and clear their names,” says Kazembe

Minister of Home Affairs Kazembe Kazembe has branded self exiled G40 kingpins and former cabinet ministers Walter Mzembi and Saviour Kasukuwere as fugitives on the run who should return back home and clear their names if they are innocent.

Kazembe warned that the long arm of the law would eventually catch up with the on the run ‘fugitives’ that have pending criminal cases in the courts.