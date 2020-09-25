Joana Mamombe sent to Harare remand prison to ascertain if she is “mentally stable” – VIDEO

MDC Alliance Harare West MP Joanna Mamombe has been sent to Harare remand prison where she will be examined by two state doctors to ascertain her mental capacity to stand trial.

Mamombe is jointly charged with Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marowa on allegations of faking abductions.

Mamombe’s recent incarceration draws a parallel between ex tourism minister Prisca Mupfumira who under suspicious circumstances was declared mentally unstable to stand trial for the multiple charges of corruption involving USD 95 million.