WATCH – Zimbabweans rally to blockade Beitbridge – Musina border

Zimbabweans based in South Africa finally heeded the call of EFF leader Julius Malema to blockade the Beitbridge-Musina border in protest at the clampdown on dissent and escalating human rights violations being perpetrated by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime.

Hundreds of Zimbabweans appear on the footage carrying banners and posters that read ‘ZimbabweanLivesMatter,’ and ‘ZANU PF Must Go,’ amongst other things, to register their disgruntlement over the escalating crisis.

Some of the protestors who identified themselves as Cde Phila, Edward Shumba, and Divineline said that on September 25 the protestors will stage their hyped demonstration against Mnangagwa’s authoritarian rule.