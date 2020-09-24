WATCH – Doc Vikela’s latest ‘Vakuru’ episode on Zimbabwe’s land compensation

Comedian Doc Vikela stars in this new Simuka Comedy International skit that satirically analyzes the recent USD $3,5 billion land compensation deal meant to benefit former white farmers as a smokescreen being used by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to gain good faith from the international community.

The new Vakuru skit explores the notion that while there is an ongoing crisis in Zimbabwe without a foreseeable solution in sight the current Mnangagwa administration is conveniently in denial that there is no crisis in the country.