“Government is taking teachers for granted,” says Majongwe – VIDEO

Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) secretary general Raymond Majongwe has bemoaned that the government is taking teachers for granted by paying them paltry eroded salaries that cannot sustain their livelihoods in these hard economic conditions.

Majongwe bemoaned that the salary disparities between a police officer that trained for a few weeks and a teacher who has 25 years experience was both a scandalous and a criminal offense sending a clear message that the current regime does not value teachers.

The PTUZ leader appealed to the current government to become sensitive to the teachers languishing in abject poverty, citing that teachers now earn a paltry ZWL $3, 600 which is equivalent to two trips to and fro Harare and Bulawayo.