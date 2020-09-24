ZANU PF claims the Land empowerment program was inclusive to everyone – VIDEO

ZANU PF acting spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa has sensationally claimed that the chaotic land reform exercise done during the Robert Mugabe era was inclusive to every Zimbabwean citizen despite political affiliations.

Chinamasa claimed that while ZANU PF empowered its supporters to reap the benefits of the land reform exercise, the main opposition, the MDC deliberately disenfranchised its supporters not to be part and parcel of the land reform.

The land reform exercise is however, notoriously known for unequally benefitting ZANU PF supporters and affiliates at the expense of opposition supporters and ordinary citizens, contrary to what Chinamasa is alluding to.