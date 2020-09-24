“Saviour Kasukuwere is an unconstitutional and mad man” says Patrick Chinamasa – VIDEO

ZANU PF acting spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa has come out guns blazing against self exiled former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere who he labeled as, “unconstitutional mad man” that is in denial if he still believes his dismissal from the ruling party was unlawful.

Chinamasa claimed that Kasukuwere with his G40 allies prior to the November 2017 coup had brazenly attacked the country’s Constitution by taking advantage of Robert Mugabe’s old age, to place themselves in positions of power.

According to Chinamasa, Kasukuwere from 2015 uncouthly started to report directly to the former first lady Grace Mugabe who maliciously used her influence to unconstitutionally reverse decisions made by the cabinet.