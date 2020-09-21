Videos for Zimbabwe by Zimbabweans
Politics

WATCH – SA international relations minister Naledi Pandor misfires on Zimbabwe's ongoing crisis

6,285

South Africa’s international relations minister Nalendi Pandor says Pretoria will not intervene in Zimbabwe’s ongoing crisis unless the current Zimbabwean government that is responsible for escalating human right violations, state sponsored abductions and gross corruption requests for intervention on behalf of its own suffering citizens.

Nalendi admitted that indeed there was a crisis in Zimbabwe evidently shown by the millions of Zimbabweans that migrated to South Africa citing dire political and economic conditions.

