Service delivery in Harare continues to deteriorate with accountability within the local authority nearly at zero and corruption taking its toll.

Our favourite comedians Terrence, Maggie and Gonyeti star in this new epic satirical skit that seeks to conscientise residents to hold councillors to account and curb corruption.

Masystems episode 8 is an informative Bustop TV skit that exposes how corrupt councillors and politicians take advantage of citizens’ ignorance to exploit them.