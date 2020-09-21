Kenya and Tanzania end two months airspace dispute – VIDEO

Kenya and Tanzania have agreed to end a two months airspace dispute over the management of the rampaging Covid-19 pandemic.

In August Tanzania banned Kenyan airlines reaching its borders due to Kenya excluding Tanzania nationals from the list of citizens that could enter the country after conducting a 14 day mandatory quarantine requirement for all passengers.

Kenya’s national carrier Kenyan Airways and three other Kenyan airlines, Air Kenya Express, Fly 540 and Safari Link aviation had been locked out in Tanzanian airs space.