When it comes to creative comedy, Knockout Entertainment have definitely shown they are a cut above the rest with their latest offering, the Fadza Mutengi parody skit.

Knockout Entertainment’s Fadza Mutengi parody hilariously depicts that not every parent can assist their kids with homework, especially maths.

Fadza Mutengi parody visuals are coupled with artistic lyrics and well choreographed acts that are guaranteed to leave anyone laughing their lungs out and rolling on the ground.