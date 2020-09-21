“Mnangagwa fears Chamisa’s 2023 victory,” says Amos Chibaya – VIDEO

MDC Alliance organising secretary Amos Chibaya said that President Emmerson Mnangagwa is afraid of Nelson Chamisa’s ‘imminent’ 2023 presidential victory that is why he has resorted to uncouthly close the democratic space in the country.

Chibaya claimed that Chamisa after securing the MDC Alliance presidency for a few months beat Mnangagwa in the contested 2018 presidential elections that were marred by state sponsored violence after ZEC chairperson Priscilla Chigumba delayed announcing the presidential results.

The MDC Alliance leader Chibaya stressed that if Chamisa managed to beat Mnangagwa after assuming the party’s presidency in a few months, he will even do better five years down the line. All these years have also exposed Mnangagwa’s misrule, clampdown on dissent and gross mismanagement of the economy.