Prolific comedian Sabhuku Vharazipi stars in this new informative skit that addresses the plight of women working in the informal sector in the new lockdown normal.

Sabhaku Vharazipi’s Ngwavaira yandakaona is a skit that explicitly depicts the challenges and hassles women that survive on a hand to mouth basis experience on a daily basis.

In the skit, the aspect of why women break lockdown rules in order to feed their children is also explored.